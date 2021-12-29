Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

We expect UltraTech Cement (UTCEM) to continue to post industry leading growth and profitability over FY21-24E backed by low-cost brownfield expansions and increased cost efficiencies. Its diversified pan-India market mix, premium brand positioning, strong distribution network and large presence in non-trade segment allow it to wither current demand uncertainties much better than peers. Cost saving initiatives may result in Rs100/te benefits (our estimate) by FY24E, and RoCE (post-tax) may expand by >400bps over FY22-24E to ~17%. Dividend payout ratio has increased from 10% in FY20 to 20% in FY21 which may rise further as UTCEM is likely to generate Rs200bn FCF over FY21-24E.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs8,850/sh (15x Dec’23E EV/E). UTCEM remains our top pick.

