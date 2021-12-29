MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8550 in its research report dated December 29, 2021.

Broker Research
December 29, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


We expect UltraTech Cement (UTCEM) to continue to post industry leading growth and profitability over FY21-24E backed by low-cost brownfield expansions and increased cost efficiencies. Its diversified pan-India market mix, premium brand positioning, strong distribution network and large presence in non-trade segment allow it to wither current demand uncertainties much better than peers. Cost saving initiatives may result in Rs100/te benefits (our estimate) by FY24E, and RoCE (post-tax) may expand by >400bps over FY22-24E to ~17%. Dividend payout ratio has increased from 10% in FY20 to 20% in FY21 which may rise further as UTCEM is likely to generate Rs200bn FCF over FY21-24E.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs8,850/sh (15x Dec’23E EV/E). UTCEM remains our top pick.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 29, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.