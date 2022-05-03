Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8535: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q4FY22, Ultratech reported sales growth of 9.5% YoY and 21.4% QoQ at INR 1,57,673 mn. For FY22, the sales grew by 17.6% to INR 5,25,988 mn. The company has been able to maintain strong growth of 8.8% cement sales volumes in FY22 to 93.99 mntpa. EBITDA declined by 16.7% YoY due to higher input cost to INR 30,728 mn. For FY22, the EBITDA remained flat at INR 1,15,144 mn. Reported PAT has seen a growth of 44.1% QoQ to INR 24,605 mn. For FY22, the PAT grew by 17.7% to INR 71,844 mn. The company’s net debt stood at INR 37,510 mn in FY22 which implies net debt/EBITDA at 0.32x.



Outlook

We have upgraded our rating from ACCUMULATE to BUY on the stocks using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.6x to FY24E EBITDA, which yields a target price of INR 8,535 per share (previous target INR 8,535 per share); an upside of 27.8% over the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More