Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 8500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

Broker Research
October 19, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement


Consolidated EBITDA was flat YoY at Rs27bn (down 18% QoQ) in Q2FY22, in line with our estimate, as higher-than-expected cost/ton was offset by better blended realization (led by white cement and RMC business) and higher other operating income. Accordingly, blended EBITDA/ton declined 7% YoY/18% QoQ to Rs1,254. We expect UTCEM's RoIC to increase to a sustainable level of 20%+ within 4-5 years (vs. 12% in the past decade), driven by rising utilization levels and improving margins. Factoring in higher opex/ton due to input cost inflation, we cut our FY22-24 EBITDA estimates by 3-4%.



Outlook


We roll over to Dec'22 from Sep'22 and maintain our TP at Rs8,500. Our DCF-based TP (11.25% WACC, 8% FCFF growth post FY26) implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15x (vs. 15.6x earlier). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Oct 19, 2021 02:40 pm

