Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8495: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

Ultratech cement (UTCEM) reported EBITDA/te of Rs1236, beat YSEC est. by +14% driven by the All-time high NSR of Rs6056/te (+10% y/y & +6% q/q) mitigated the inflated total cost/te of Rs4820 (+22% y/y & 5% q/q) in Q1FY23. Console volume softened sequentially by 10% q/q to 25MT (+16% y/y) v/s YSEC est. of 26.5MT translates in revenues of Rs151.6bn declined by 4% q/q (+28% y/y). UTCEM’s EBITDA stood flat sequentially (-6% y/y), while PAT decline by 36% q/q (-7% y/y) as reported higher PAT in Q4FY22 due to tax reversal. Historically in last 5years, UTCEM outgrown at ~12% CAGR (v/s industry at ~5% CAGR) and considering the ongoing (19.9MTPA) & newly announced (22.6MTPA) expansion, UTCEM will continue to outgrow at ~9% CAGR (v/s the industry ~6% CAGR) over next 3years. Additionally, UTCEM is committed to increase its green energy share to 36% (WHRS 28% & RE 8%) by FY25E v/s 18% in FY22. Given that UTCEM rigorously increasing its WHRS/RE capacity to 675MW (302MW WHRS & 373MW RE) by FY24E will improve its efficiency. Furthermore, UTCEM plans to add additional 50- 60MW in upcoming phase-II expansion to reduce the thermal power dependency to 50% by FY25E v/s 65% in FY22. Over healthy operating profit, we expect a free cash flow generation of Rs73bn post CAPEX outlay of Rs132bn over FY23-24E tends to deleverage the B/S further. At CMP stock trades at 17/13x of EV/EBITDA on FY23/24E.

Outlook

We retain our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs8,495 (earlier Rs8670), valuing the stock at 16.5x EV/EBITDA on the FY24E.

