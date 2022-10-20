Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8453: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement
Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) volume dipped sequentially by 8% to 23.1MT (+7% y/y; 24.4MT YSEC est.) while reported strong NSR of Rs6014/te (-1% q/q & +8% y/y) translates in revenue of Rs138.9bn declined by 8% q/q (+16% y/y) in Q2FY23. For the quarter, UTCEM reported lower EBITDA/te of Rs808 due to alleviated cost/te of Rs5206 (+8% q/q & +21% y/y) while strong NSR partially offset it. EBITDA/PAT of Rs18.6/7.5bn in Q2FY23, declined by 40/52% q/q and 31/43% y/y due to alleviated cost coupled muted volumes due to monsoon. H1FY23 EBITDA declined to Rs1,031/te (26% y/y) on account of surge in power cost by +51% y/y causing total cost to go up by +21% y/y. So, we have trimmed our EBITDA & PAT estimate by 13% & 23% for FY23E. In Q2FY23, the company commissioned 1.3MTPA of integrated unit at Dalla (UP) taking the total capacity to ~116MTPA and expected to reach at 154MTPA by FY25E (excl. 5.4MTPA of overseas capacities). Phase-I (remaining 15.4MTPA) & newly announced (22.6MTPA) expansion will aid UTCEM to grow at ~9% CAGR (v/s industry 6% CAGR) over FY23-25E. Additionally, UTCEM is committed to increase its green energy share to 36% (WHRS 28% & RE 8%) by FY25E v/s 19.5% in Q2FY23. As UTCEM to increase its WHRS/RE capacity aggressively in Phase-I expansion to 675MW (302MW WHRS & 373MW RE) by FY24E will improve its efficiency. Further in Phase-II, UTCEM plans to add incremental 50- 60MW to reduce the thermal power dependency to 50% by FY25E v/s 65% in FY22. We expect healthy FCF generation of Rs61bn post CAPEX outlay of Rs132bn over FY23-24E allows further deleveraging.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating with a TP of Rs8,453, valuing the stock at 16.5x EV/EBITDA on the FY24 estimates.
