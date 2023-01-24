 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy UltraTech Cement, target of Rs 8100: Sharekhan

Jan 24, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8100 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

Q3FY2023 standalone revenues were better than estimates, while operational and net profitability came in a tad lower than estimate on account of lower-than-expected blended realisations. It would revert to four digit EBITDA/tonne in Q4 expecting strong demand, lower power & fuel costs and stable pricing environment. It commissioned 6.8mtpa cement capacities during 9MFY2023 while it would be commissioning ~10 mtpa in next few months. Petcoke are prices expected to remain rangebound, while cement prices to be firm with upward bias.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 8,100, factoring downwardly revised estimates and long-term growth potential and reasonable valuation.