Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 8000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8000 in its research report dated April 22, 2021.

April 23, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


Cement industry in general and Ultratech in particular are expected to see weak demand in April as key states have imposed a lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise. Cement price hikes in early April have withstood in the Southern and Eastern regions while there has been Rs. 10-20 per bag correction in a few micro-markets in North and West. The company’s 19.5 mtpa expansion plan at a cost of Rs. 6,527 crore (without affecting de-leveraging plan) to ensure industry outperformance over the next 4-5 years.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Ultra Tech Cement (Ultra Tech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 8,000 as we envisage that the COVID-led impact on volumes would be short-lived; structural growth drivers for a bounce back are intact.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
first published: Apr 23, 2021 01:53 pm

