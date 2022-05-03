English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8000 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UltraTech is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a domestic capacity of 114.5 MT (over 23% of total market) with a leadership position in most regions (excluding east). It has grown through organic and inorganic routes and added ~30 MT of capacity in the last three years. It has shown its capability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and ramped-up its utilisations in a profitable manner • The company is now focusing on fast growing market of eastern India, which accounts for 10.2 MT of its total 19.6 MT planned expansion in FY21-24E.



    Outlook


    With a target to become net debt free by FY24E and expected RoCE of 15%+, we remain positive on the company and maintain BUY rating. Valued at Rs 8,000 i.e.16.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 3, 2022 08:36 pm
