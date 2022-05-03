Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7825: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement
UltraTech (UTCEM)’s operating performance was marginally ahead of our estimates led by higher volumes/lower opex. EBITDA was at INR30.7b v/s estimated INR29.3b and OPM was at 19.5% v/s estimated 18.8%. Adjusted PAT (adjusted for tax reversals) was at INR14.8b v/s estimated INR14.5b. -The management indicated that demand in Apr’22 is better than last year and current average price is up 9% v/s 4Q average. Average coal/petcoke price is likely to increase 10% QoQ in 1QFY23 (lower than our estimates). UTCEM is expected to benefit from capacity expansions (19.5mtpa in FY22/23E) and cost saving initiatives (increase in WHRS/solar power capacities). We largely maintain FY23/24 estimates and expect energy cost to reduce in 2HFY23E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.
Outlook
The stock trades at 16.3x/12.6x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15x). We value UTCEM at 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR7,825. We reiterate our Buy rating.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.