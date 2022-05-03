Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7825: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech (UTCEM)’s operating performance was marginally ahead of our estimates led by higher volumes/lower opex. EBITDA was at INR30.7b v/s estimated INR29.3b and OPM was at 19.5% v/s estimated 18.8%. Adjusted PAT (adjusted for tax reversals) was at INR14.8b v/s estimated INR14.5b. -The management indicated that demand in Apr’22 is better than last year and current average price is up 9% v/s 4Q average. Average coal/petcoke price is likely to increase 10% QoQ in 1QFY23 (lower than our estimates). UTCEM is expected to benefit from capacity expansions (19.5mtpa in FY22/23E) and cost saving initiatives (increase in WHRS/solar power capacities). We largely maintain FY23/24 estimates and expect energy cost to reduce in 2HFY23E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.3x/12.6x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15x). We value UTCEM at 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR7,825. We reiterate our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More