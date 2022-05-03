English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7825: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7825 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UltraTech (UTCEM)’s operating performance was marginally ahead of our estimates led by higher volumes/lower opex. EBITDA was at INR30.7b v/s estimated INR29.3b and OPM was at 19.5% v/s estimated 18.8%. Adjusted PAT (adjusted for tax reversals) was at INR14.8b v/s estimated INR14.5b. -The management indicated that demand in Apr’22 is better than last year and current average price is up 9% v/s 4Q average. Average coal/petcoke price is likely to increase 10% QoQ in 1QFY23 (lower than our estimates). UTCEM is expected to benefit from capacity expansions (19.5mtpa in FY22/23E) and cost saving initiatives (increase in WHRS/solar power capacities). We largely maintain FY23/24 estimates and expect energy cost to reduce in 2HFY23E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 16.3x/12.6x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15x). We value UTCEM at 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR7,825. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.