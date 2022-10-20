English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7700: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7700 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


    Q2FY2023 standalone revenues were better than estimates while operational and net profitability came in a tad lower than estimate on account of higher-than-expected increase in power & fuel costs. The company remains on track to reach domestic cement capacity of 131.25mtpa and 153.85mtpa by FY2023 and FY2026 respectively. It remains opportunistic on any inorganic expansion. It would revert to negative working capital by FY2023 end while net cash positive status would be achieved by FY2024 end.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on UltraTech with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7,700, considering its long-term growth potential and reasonable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:14 pm
