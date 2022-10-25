English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7700 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UltraTech is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a domestic capacity of 114.5 MT (over 23% of total market) with a leadership position in most regions (excluding east). It has grown through organic and inorganic routes and added around ~30 MT of capacity in the last three years. It has shown its capability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and ramped up its utilisation in a profitable manner • The company is now focusing on the fast growing market of eastern India, which accounts for over a third of 42.5 MT planned expansion over FY21-25E.



    Outlook


    The company's strategic growth plan, prudent approach in generating higher cash flows/capex while maintaining strong b/s would keep it ahead in the league. We remain positive on the company and maintain BUY rating. Valued at Rs 7,700 i.e.14.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:39 pm
