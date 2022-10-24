Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7574: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Ultratech Cement
In Q2FY23, Ultratech reported sales growth of 15.6% YoY at INR 1,38,927 mn, 1.7% above our estimate. However, on QoQ basis revenue saw a de-growth of 8.4%. The company has been able to maintain decent growth of 6.7% YoY in cement sales volumes at 23.1 MT as against our estimates of 23.5 MT for the quarter. EBITDA declined by 31.2% YoY/39.7% to INR 18,666 mn due to higher input cost. The decline in EBITDA was mainly due to 70.5% YoY rise in Power & Fuel costs along with 16.6% YoY higher raw material costs and 13.9% YoY higher freight & forwarding costs. EBITDA margin contracted by 916 bps YoY/697 bps QoQ to 13.4%. PAT has seen a decline of 42.5% YoY/52.3% QoQ to INR 7,557 mn. PAT margin contracted by 549 bps YoY and 501 bps QoQ to 5.4%. UltraTech achieved capacity utilisation of 76% in Q2FY23 as against 71% during Q2FY22 and 83% during Q1FY23.
Outlook
We are optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects and continue to value the stock using EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x on its FY24 estimates , which yields a target price of INR 7,574 per share (unchanged), giving an upside potential of 20.2% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement.
