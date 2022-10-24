Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7574: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Ultratech Cement

In Q2FY23, Ultratech reported sales growth of 15.6% YoY at INR 1,38,927 mn, 1.7% above our estimate. However, on QoQ basis revenue saw a de-growth of 8.4%. The company has been able to maintain decent growth of 6.7% YoY in cement sales volumes at 23.1 MT as against our estimates of 23.5 MT for the quarter. EBITDA declined by 31.2% YoY/39.7% to INR 18,666 mn due to higher input cost. The decline in EBITDA was mainly due to 70.5% YoY rise in Power & Fuel costs along with 16.6% YoY higher raw material costs and 13.9% YoY higher freight & forwarding costs. EBITDA margin contracted by 916 bps YoY/697 bps QoQ to 13.4%. PAT has seen a decline of 42.5% YoY/52.3% QoQ to INR 7,557 mn. PAT margin contracted by 549 bps YoY and 501 bps QoQ to 5.4%. UltraTech achieved capacity utilisation of 76% in Q2FY23 as against 71% during Q2FY22 and 83% during Q1FY23.

Outlook

We are optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects and continue to value the stock using EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x on its FY24 estimates , which yields a target price of INR 7,574 per share (unchanged), giving an upside potential of 20.2% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ultratech Cement - 211022 - kr