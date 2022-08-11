English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7515: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7515 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UltraTech Cement (UTCEM) is the largest cement manufacturer in India with domestic grey cement capacity of 114.6mtpa (consolidated grey cement capacity of 120mtpa) as of FY22. It is also engaged in white cement, wall care putty and RMC business segments. In this note, we analyze UTCEM’s FY22 Annual Report (AR). The key highlights are as follows: a) commissioned grey cement capacity of 3.2mtpa in Central and East India in FY22, as a part of its phase I expansion plan of 19.5mtpa (to be completed by FY23-end); b) announced phase II expansion plan of 22.6mtpa at an estimated capex of INR129b; c) scaled up investments in renewable energy; and d) prepared sustainability strategy and targets. The management highlighted that Indian cement industry will add 80- 100mtpa capacity by FY25E, driven by increased spending on housing and infrastructure. Given the company’s large scale, UTCEM is well positioned to meet the growing cement demand in the country.


    Outlook


    UTCEM trades at 18.1x/14.9x FY23/24E EV/EBITDA and EV/t of USD186/USD183 in FY23/24E, respectively. The stock has traded at an average 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15.4x in the last 10/five years. We value it at 16x Jun’24E EV/EBITDA (v/s Mar’24 earlier) to arrive at our TP of INR7,515 and maintain our Buy rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:02 pm
