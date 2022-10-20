Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UTCEM reported consol. EBITDA of INR18.7b v/s estimated INR16.8b and EBITDA/t of INR808 v/s estimated INR723, driven by higher ‘other operating income’ (up INR65/t QoQ). Profit was at INR7.6b v/s estimated INR5.9b. The management expects demand to recover post the festive season. Though energy cost has peaked out in 2Q, petcoke price remains volatile and has increased to USD205/t, after declining to USD165-170/t in Aug/Sep’22. UTCEM remains best placed to benefit from demand recovery, helped by its consistent capacity additions plans. Cost-savings initiatives (higher green energy; scope for reducing lead distance, etc.) should help structural cost improvement. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at 14.2x/12.4x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15.4x). We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock by valuing it at 15.5x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA (v/s Jun’24 earlier). Our TP of INR7,510 offers an upside of 17% from CMP.

