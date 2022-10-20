English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7510 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UTCEM reported consol. EBITDA of INR18.7b v/s estimated INR16.8b and EBITDA/t of INR808 v/s estimated INR723, driven by higher ‘other operating income’ (up INR65/t QoQ). Profit was at INR7.6b v/s estimated INR5.9b. The management expects demand to recover post the festive season. Though energy cost has peaked out in 2Q, petcoke price remains volatile and has increased to USD205/t, after declining to USD165-170/t in Aug/Sep’22. UTCEM remains best placed to benefit from demand recovery, helped by its consistent capacity additions plans. Cost-savings initiatives (higher green energy; scope for reducing lead distance, etc.) should help structural cost improvement. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 14.2x/12.4x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15.4x). We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock by valuing it at 15.5x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA (v/s Jun’24 earlier). Our TP of INR7,510 offers an upside of 17% from CMP.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UltraTech Cement - 201022 - moti

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:12 pm
