 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Jul 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7300 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

Q1FY2023 numbers were better than expected led by higher than anticipated volumes, realizations and EBITDA/tonne. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 7,300, considering its long term growth potential and reasonable valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 250722 -khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.