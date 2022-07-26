Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

Q1FY2023 numbers were better than expected led by higher than anticipated volumes, realizations and EBITDA/tonne. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 7,300, considering its long term growth potential and reasonable valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 250722 -khan