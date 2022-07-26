Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement
Q1FY2023 numbers were better than expected led by higher than anticipated volumes, realizations and EBITDA/tonne. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026.
Outlook
We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 7,300, considering its long term growth potential and reasonable valuation.
