    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7300 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


    Q1FY2023 numbers were better than expected led by higher than anticipated volumes, realizations and EBITDA/tonne. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026. Management indicated reaching a 200-mtpa cement capacity by FY2030 post completion of its targeted domestic capacity of 153.85 mtpa by FY2026.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 7,300, considering its long term growth potential and reasonable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

