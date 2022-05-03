Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement

Consolidated EBITDA declined 17% YoY/increased 27% QoQ to Rs30.7bn in Q4FY22, broadly in line with our and consensus estimates, as marginally higher-than-expected cost/ton was offset by better realizations. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 17% YoY/ increased 6% QoQ to Rs1,110, and came in above our estimate of Rs1,083. Management has indicated that cement prices rose by Rs30/bag (~8%) in Apr'22 compared with the average price in Q4FY22. In our view, if such price hikes are sustained, they will reduce the risk of margin erosion sequentially. The gradual completion of the ongoing clinker (11.4mt) and cement (16.3mt) capacity expansion projects in FY23 should propel volume growth. In addition, Ultratech's extensive pan-India market presence, premium brand positioning and focus on cost efficiency makes it better-positioned to improve its margins in the medium term.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our FY23-24 estimates and increase our Mar'23E TP marginally to Rs7,300 from Rs7,230. Our DCF-based TP (11.25% WACC, 8% FCFF growth post FY26) implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 14x vs. current multiple of 16.4x. Maintain Buy.

