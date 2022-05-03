English
    Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7300: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7300 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement


    Consolidated EBITDA declined 17% YoY/increased 27% QoQ to Rs30.7bn in Q4FY22, broadly in line with our and consensus estimates, as marginally higher-than-expected cost/ton was offset by better realizations. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 17% YoY/ increased 6% QoQ to Rs1,110, and came in above our estimate of Rs1,083. Management has indicated that cement prices rose by Rs30/bag (~8%) in Apr'22 compared with the average price in Q4FY22. In our view, if such price hikes are sustained, they will reduce the risk of margin erosion sequentially. The gradual completion of the ongoing clinker (11.4mt) and cement (16.3mt) capacity expansion projects in FY23 should propel volume growth. In addition, Ultratech's extensive pan-India market presence, premium brand positioning and focus on cost efficiency makes it better-positioned to improve its margins in the medium term.


    Outlook


    We broadly maintain our FY23-24 estimates and increase our Mar'23E TP marginally to Rs7,300 from Rs7,230. Our DCF-based TP (11.25% WACC, 8% FCFF growth post FY26) implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 14x vs. current multiple of 16.4x. Maintain Buy.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:41 am
