Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UTCEM beat the street and our EBITDA estimate, led by higher sales volumes and better cost management (standalone variable cost increased by INR135/t v/s our estimate of INR210/t). Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR31b (v/s Bloomberg/our estimate of INR25.7-28b/INR28b). OPM stood at 20.4% (est. 19.2%). Adjusted PAT stood at INR16b (est. INR14b). Given the better demand scenario, the management remained optimistic about the industry’s long-term growth prospects. Though there could be a fall in margin in 2Q due to lower cement prices (Jun-exit price down 3-5% v/s 1QFY23 average) and cost inflation (full impact of higher energy prices), we expect margin to gradually recover from 3QFY23. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA/EPS estimate by 6-7%/8-9%. The management aims to achieve a capacity of 200mtpa by FY29-30 (v/s its earlier plans of achieving a capacity of 160mtpa by FY23E). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, valuing the stock at 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s 15x earlier). We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS by 8%/9% given its strong 1QFY23 performance. Our TP of INR7,210 offers an upside of 12% from its CMP.

UltraTech Cement - 250722 - moti