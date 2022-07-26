English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7210 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    July 26, 2022

    Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


    UTCEM beat the street and our EBITDA estimate, led by higher sales volumes and better cost management (standalone variable cost increased by INR135/t v/s our estimate of INR210/t). Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR31b (v/s Bloomberg/our estimate of INR25.7-28b/INR28b). OPM stood at 20.4% (est. 19.2%). Adjusted PAT stood at INR16b (est. INR14b). Given the better demand scenario, the management remained optimistic about the industry’s long-term growth prospects. Though there could be a fall in margin in 2Q due to lower cement prices (Jun-exit price down 3-5% v/s 1QFY23 average) and cost inflation (full impact of higher energy prices), we expect margin to gradually recover from 3QFY23. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA/EPS estimate by 6-7%/8-9%. The management aims to achieve a capacity of 200mtpa by FY29-30 (v/s its earlier plans of achieving a capacity of 160mtpa by FY23E). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, valuing the stock at 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s 15x earlier). We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS by 8%/9% given its strong 1QFY23 performance. Our TP of INR7,210 offers an upside of 12% from its CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

