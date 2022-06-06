English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 7100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7100 in its research report dated June 03, 2022.

    June 06, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


    Ultratech announced a capex of Rs. 12,886 crore to add 22.6 mtpa by FY2025 in addition to its ongoing expansion of 16.3 mtpa additions by FY2023. It is likely to increase its capacity share led by expedited capacity additions. Similar aggression seen in terms of capacity additions by other three large players may lead to lower operational profitability for industry if demand is unable to keep pace with supply and energy costs do not normalize materially. UltraTech’s strengthened balance sheet is unlikely to get stretched although its target of achieving net surplus position would get delayed to post FY2025.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 7,100, given a downward revision in valuation multiples to factor in the risk on operational profitability led by aggressive expansions by large players including UltraTech.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:59 am
