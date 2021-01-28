MARKET NEWS

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 6720: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6720 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM delivered yet another stellar quarter, as its 3QFY21 consolidated net sales/EBITDA/APAT soared 17/47/98% YoY to Rs 122.5/30.9/15.8bn respectively. It is driven by a robust 14% volume growth (2x industry growth) and superior opex controls (down 4% YoY). Healthy realisation also boosted the gains. The company further lowered its working capital, reducing net debt/EBITDA to 0.9x (vs 1.8x in Mar’20). We continue to like UTCEM for its strong volume focus along with superior margin delivery and working capital controls.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a higher target price of Rs 6,720/share (16x Dec’22E consolidated EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:49 pm

