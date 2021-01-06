Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q3FY2021, we expect UltraTech to report 10% y-o-y volume growth outperforming industry growth. Higher cement prices y-o-y to further aid revenue growth. Impact of rise in pet coke and diesel prices to be limited through operational efficiencies maintaining healthy operational profitability during Q3FY2021. The company’s 19.5MTPA expansion plan at a cost of Rs. 6,527 crore (without affecting de-leveraging plan) to ensure industry outperformance over the next four to five years.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 6,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.