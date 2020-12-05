PlusFinancial Times
Buy UltraTech Cement; Target Of Rs 5834: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5834 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM has announced capacity expansion program to expand its India cement capacity by 19.5 mtpa to 130.9 mtpa (FY23) from 111.4 mtpa (FY20). This expansion consists of 6.7 mtpa ongoing expansion and 12.8 mtpa proposed expansion with a capex of Rs10.5 bn and Rs54.8 bn respectively totaling to Rs65.3 bn. UTCEM plans to commission 2.0/ 4.7/ 12.8 mtpa capacity in FY21/ FY22/ FY23. This capex is spread across East and Central and minor in North/ West region. The average cost of these projects is less than $60/ tn thus strengthening overall ROCE. UTCEM is also planning to add 11.4 mtpa clinker capacity, out of which 2.3 mtpa (Dalla) to be commissioned by FY22 and rest 9.1 mtpa in FY23. We expect 5.6%/ 9.1%/ 17.1% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by -1.5%/ 8.0%/ 7.0% volume growth and 1.3%/ 1.0%/ 1.0% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E as we previously factored 5.6 mtpa capacity addition in FY22E vs. 6.7 mtpa now and proposed expansion of 12.8 mtpa to contribute marginally in FY23E volume as it will commence from Q3FY23 (4.1 mtpa) and Q4FY23 (8.7 mtpa). UTCEM will continue to witness healthy operating cash flow (average Rs85.9 bn/year) and free cash flow (average Rs59.2 bn/year) leading to further deleveraging (Net D:E of 0.06x in FY23E vs. 0.42x FY20). UTCEM, being the largest player in Indian cement industry is its biggest advantage.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with an upward revised TP of Rs5,834 based on 15x (14% discount to 5-year average) consolidated Sept’22E EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:55 pm

