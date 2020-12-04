PlusFinancial Times
Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5760 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswa's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech (UTCEM)’s announcement today of organic expansion of 19.5mtpa (19%) by FY23 is positive on multiple counts – 1) it provides visibility on above-industry volumes at a 10% CAGR over FY21–24E, 2) it is incrementally positive for ROCE as expansion is at a cost of only ~USD55/t, implying ROCE of ~14% (v/s 10% currently), and 3) it addresses capital allocation concerns as cash flows over the next two years are deployed in the core business. Despite the expansion, we estimate UTCEM to turn net cash by 1HFY23. Reiterate Buy and the top-pick status in the Cement sector.


Outlook


The stock is also trading 30% cheaper than peer Shree Cement, v/s the historical average of 10%. We value UTCEM at 14x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR5,760. Reiterate Buy


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:49 pm

