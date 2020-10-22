172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ultratech-cement-target-of-rs-5736-dolat-capital-market-5998051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5736: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5736 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Broker Research

Dolat Capital Market's research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM reported results above estimates on all fronts. UTCEM posted 7.7% YoY growth in revenue to Rs103.5 bn led by 7.6% YoY volume growth to 20.1 mt coupled with 0.1% YoY increase (-0.9% QoQ) in realization to Rs5,162/tn. EBITDA/ APAT up 40.5%/ 113.1% YoY to Rs26.9 bn/ Rs12.3 bn. We expect 4.6%/ 7.9%/ 15.6% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by -2.9%/ 7.9%/ 5.7% volume growth and 1.3%/ 1.0%/ 1.0% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue/ EBITDA margin/ APAT estimates by 9.3%/ 159 bps/ 26.5% for FY21E factoring H1FY21 results. We broadly maintain FY22E estimates and introduce FY23E. UTCEM will continue to witness healthy operating cash flow (average Rs84.3 bn/year) and free cash flow (average Rs57.0 bn/year) leading to further deleveraging (Net D:E of 0.0.7x in FY23E vs. 0.42x FY20). UTCEM, being the largest player in Indian cement industry is its biggest advantage.


Outlook


Thus, we maintain Buy with an upward revised TP of Rs5,736 based on 15x (5% discount to 5-year average) consolidated Sept’22E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

