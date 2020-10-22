172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ultratech-cement-target-of-rs-5670-hdfc-securities-5998091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5670: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5670 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement


During 2QFY21, UTCEM reported solid earnings beat, driven by strong cost controls, healthy realisation and strong retail demand. Consolidated net sales/ EBITDA/APAT surged 8/41/113% YoY to Rs 103.54/26.95/12.34bn respectively. Working capital reduction and lower Capex further drove a 42% YoY fall in net debt. Management has guided that non-trade demand is recovering well, which should boost sales hereon. Continued cost controls should further support UTCEM’s strong margins.


Outlook


In line with our view, UTCEM continues to deliver margin expansion, asset sweating, and debt reduction. We maintain BUY with a higher Target Price of Rs 5,670/share (15x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

