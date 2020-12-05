Buy UltraTech Cement; Target Of Rs 5670: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech (UTCEM) has charted out its expansion plans for the next three years, whereby it will increase its grey cement/ clinker capacity in India by 19.5/11.4mn MT respectively, entailing a total Capex of Rs 65.3bn. Post this, its cement capacity in India will increase to 130mn MT by end FY23E/early FY24E. These should support its volume growth visibility FY24E onwards. The Capex rate is low, owing to ~50% brownfield expansions and lower clinker expansion needs. Multiple split GUs and WHRS additions will also help control operating cost, supporting its strong margins. We continue to like UTCEM for its robust margin outlook and debt reduction.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 5,670/share (15x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).

