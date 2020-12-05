PlusFinancial Times
Buy UltraTech Cement; Target Of Rs 5670: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5670 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 5, 2020 / 12:56 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech (UTCEM) has charted out its expansion plans for the next three years, whereby it will increase its grey cement/ clinker capacity in India by 19.5/11.4mn MT respectively, entailing a total Capex of Rs 65.3bn. Post this, its cement capacity in India will increase to 130mn MT by end FY23E/early FY24E. These should support its volume growth visibility FY24E onwards. The Capex rate is low, owing to ~50% brownfield expansions and lower clinker expansion needs. Multiple split GUs and WHRS additions will also help control operating cost, supporting its strong margins. We continue to like UTCEM for its robust margin outlook and debt reduction.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 5,670/share (15x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:56 pm

