Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5533: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5533 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement


UltraTech reported strong Q2 results supported by higher realization and lower opex. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs26.95bn vs. estimated Rs24.02bn and OPM at 26% vs. our estimate of 23.6%. EBITDA/ton came in at Rs1,343 vs. estimated Rs1,242. Key positives: 1) 14% yoy decline in fixed costs (10% of fixed cost reduction sustainable); 2) RMC revenue decline of only 15% yoy; 3) further reduction of Rs25.2bn in consolidated net debt; 4) consolidated net debt/EBITDA at 1.22x vs. 1.7x in Mar’20. Management believes that Oct’20 utilization is at 80-85% vs. 75%/66% in Sep’20/Q2FY21. Demand from rural markets continued to improve and 50%+ rural districts have shown improvement. Urban demand too has recently started improving.


UTCEM will benefit from cost saving initiatives (reduction in lead distance, commissioning of WHRS, solar power plants, etc.). Debt reduction will help in improving the balance sheet further. UltraTech is our top large-cap pick with a Buy rating and OW in sector EAP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:25 pm

