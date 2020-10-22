Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on UltraTech Cement

In Q2FY2021, UltraTech displayed outstanding performance led by higher than expected volume growth, rise in OPM and reduction in net debt. Rise in pet coke prices is expected to get replicated with cheaper imported coal limiting the impact on profitability going ahead. FY2022 expected to be a strong year in terms of volume growth which along with limited capacity addition is expected to maintain a healthy pricing discipline trend in the industry benefitting UltraTech.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,500, expecting strong rural demand to sustain, expected pick up in infrastructure execution and healthy pricing discipline.

