Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on UltraTech Cement


In Q2FY2021, UltraTech displayed outstanding performance led by higher than expected volume growth, rise in OPM and reduction in net debt. Rise in pet coke prices is expected to get replicated with cheaper imported coal limiting the impact on profitability going ahead. FY2022 expected to be a strong year in terms of volume growth which along with limited capacity addition is expected to maintain a healthy pricing discipline trend in the industry benefitting UltraTech.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,500, expecting strong rural demand to sustain, expected pick up in infrastructure execution and healthy pricing discipline.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement

