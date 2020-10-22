172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ultratech-cement-target-of-rs-5400-prabhudas-lilladher-5998061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5400 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


UTCEM reported strong Q2FY21 earnings with 25%/16% beat on consensus/our EBITDA estimates. EBITDA/t expanded 30% YoY at Rs1,330 (PLe:Rs1,155), on the back of 7% (v/s PLe: 4.3%) YoY reduction in cost and flat (v/s PLe:1% fall) YoY realisations. We upgrade our EBITDA estimates by 5%/8% for FY21e/FY22e to factor in lower costs. UTCEM has swiftly transitioned in to strong state of operations with the successful integration of acquired assets of Century cement, JP associate’s cement plants and Binani cement. Backed by sound B/S (Net debt/EBITDA at 1.2x) and steady cash flows, UTCEM embarks on next round of growth with 9mtpa of new capacities scheduled for commissioning in next couple of years along with sizeable investment in high payback and environment friendly renewable power (WHR) to increase its share to 30% from current 12% of overall power requirement. Led by its dominant size (23% market share) and highly efficient operations, we believe that UTCEM stands out as the best candidate to play recovery in the sector.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs5,400 (earlier Rs4,950), EV/EBITDA of 15x FY22e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.