Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5362: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement’s revenue rose by 7.7% YoY in Q2FY21 to INR 10,354 Cr (up 35.6% QoQ). EBITDA for the quarter grew 40.5% YoY (up 29.9% QoQ) to INR 2,695 Cr. EBITDA margin expanded by 607bps YoY (-115bps QoQ) to 26.0% in Q2FY21 from 20.0% in corresponding quarter last year. Reported PAT grew 55.1% YoY (+12.6% QoQ) to INR 898 Cr. Adjusted for exceptional items, Adj. PAT rose 113% YoY (29.2% QoQ). Company’s Net Debt reduction in Q2FY21 stood at INR 2,519 Cr, taking Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to 1.22x at the end of the quarter. Company spent INR 286 Cr in capex during the quarter.

Outlook

With prudent cost management shown by the company in distressing times, along with deleveraging, we continue to value UltraTech Cement at 15x EV/EBITDA on FY22E EBITDA and arrive at a revised Target Price of INR 5,362/share (previously INR 4,496); an upside potential of 16.2% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.