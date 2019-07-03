App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5280 in its research report dated June 26, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on UltraTech Cement


Our analysis of UTCEM’s FY19 annual report highlights healthy cement volume growth led by expansion and acquisitions of the company. However, margins suffered due to cost pressures. While operating cash flows remained healthy, net debt/EBITDA increased from 2.3 in FY18 to 2.9 in FY19.


Outlook


The company trades at 17.7x/14x EV on FY20/21E EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14.5x Sept' 21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR5,280 (implied EV/t of USD 215 on FY21 capacity).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 3, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

