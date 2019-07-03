Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on UltraTech Cement

Our analysis of UTCEM’s FY19 annual report highlights healthy cement volume growth led by expansion and acquisitions of the company. However, margins suffered due to cost pressures. While operating cash flows remained healthy, net debt/EBITDA increased from 2.3 in FY18 to 2.9 in FY19.

Outlook

The company trades at 17.7x/14x EV on FY20/21E EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14.5x Sept' 21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR5,280 (implied EV/t of USD 215 on FY21 capacity).

