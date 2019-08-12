Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5204: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech reported stellar set of Q1FY20 numbers surpassing our estimates on all fronts. Revenue for the quarter grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 101.8 bn against our estimate of Rs 97.9 bn. EBITDA for Q1FY20 came at Rs 27.1 bn (estimate Rs 24 bn) a growth of 60.2% YoY and 16.1% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded +761bps YoY/+522bps QoQ to 26.6% for the quarter against our estimate of 24.5%. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 12.1 bn which was ahead of our estimate of Rs 10.3 bn, a growth of 90.9% YoY and 19.2% QoQ.

Outlook

We are bullish on Ultratech from longer term perspective and it is our top pick in the cement sector. Factoring in strong result, we have upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a revised target price of Rs 5204.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289