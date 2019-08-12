App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5204: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5204 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech reported stellar set of Q1FY20 numbers surpassing our estimates on all fronts. Revenue for the quarter grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 101.8 bn against our estimate of Rs 97.9 bn. EBITDA for Q1FY20 came at Rs 27.1 bn (estimate Rs 24 bn) a growth of 60.2% YoY and 16.1% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded +761bps YoY/+522bps QoQ to 26.6% for the quarter against our estimate of 24.5%. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 12.1 bn which was ahead of our estimate of Rs 10.3 bn, a growth of 90.9% YoY and 19.2% QoQ.


Outlook


We are bullish on Ultratech from longer term perspective and it is our top pick in the cement sector. Factoring in strong result, we have upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a revised target price of Rs 5204.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

