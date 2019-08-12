App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5175 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) reported 5% miss on our EBITDA (higher by Rs339mn due to adoption of AS116 related to operating lease accounting) estimates due to elevated maintenance costs on preponement of kiln shutdown (leading to cost higher by Rs45/t) and lower volumes. Adjusted for preponement of maintenance cost, EBITDA came in line with our estimate. However, EBITDA came ahead of consensus estimates by 6%. Led by Rs100/t QoQ reduction in cost and higher realisations, EBITDA/t of Ultratech Nathdwara (UNCL- erstwhile Binani Cement) rose 45% QoQ to Rs1,200/t. Overall EBITDA/t of Indian operations (including UNCL) rose 58% YoY/37% QoQ to Rs1,466.


Outlook


High share of trade volumes and smooth integration of acquired assets (manifested in upgrade in margins to UTCEM levels) would provide sustainability to UTCEM's margins. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs5,175, EV/EBITDA of 14x FY21E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

