Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) reported 5% miss on our EBITDA (higher by Rs339mn due to adoption of AS116 related to operating lease accounting) estimates due to elevated maintenance costs on preponement of kiln shutdown (leading to cost higher by Rs45/t) and lower volumes. Adjusted for preponement of maintenance cost, EBITDA came in line with our estimate. However, EBITDA came ahead of consensus estimates by 6%. Led by Rs100/t QoQ reduction in cost and higher realisations, EBITDA/t of Ultratech Nathdwara (UNCL- erstwhile Binani Cement) rose 45% QoQ to Rs1,200/t. Overall EBITDA/t of Indian operations (including UNCL) rose 58% YoY/37% QoQ to Rs1,466.

High share of trade volumes and smooth integration of acquired assets (manifested in upgrade in margins to UTCEM levels) would provide sustainability to UTCEM's margins. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs5,175, EV/EBITDA of 14x FY21E.

