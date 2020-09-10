172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ultratech-cement-target-of-rs-5100-icici-securities-5821811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 5100: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5100 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM is likely to be the key beneficiary of expected demand recovery post monsoon, given its low utilisation vs larger peers especially in North / Central regions and expected demand improvement in South / West regions from H2FY21E. Acquired assets of Binani and Century may see gradual ramp-up after operating at 60-65% utilisation in FY20. UTCEM’s strong profitability would further increase with 10% fixed costs reduction (Rs5bn p.a or Rs60/te.), improving profitability of Century’s assets, better cost efficiencies and operating leverage. With better profitability and minimal organic capex plan, UTCEM is likely to turn debt free by FY23E.


Outlook


We maintain our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA (~15% ahead of consensus) with unchanged target price at Rs5,100/share (13x Mar’22E EV/E). Valuation at 10xFY22E EV/E is attractive, in our view. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.