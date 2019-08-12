App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5010: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5010 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ultratech Cement


Consolidated volumes (including white cement) grew 2% YoY to 18.8mt in 1QFY20. Realizations grew 10% YoY. Net sales grew 13% YoY (-7% QoQ) to INR102b (v/s est. of INR90b). Cost/t remained flat YoY. Thus, EBITDA/t increased 57% QoQ to INR1,444/t. Consequently, EBITDA increased 60% YoY to INR27b (v/s est. of INR20b), with margin expanding 7.9pp YoY and 5.2pp QoQ to 26.6%. Due to adoption of IND-AS116, EBITDA for the quarter was higher by INR434m. PAT was up 91% YoY to INR12b.


Outlook


The company trades at 14.5x/12x EV on FY20/FY21 EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14x FY 21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a Target Price of INR 5,010. Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

