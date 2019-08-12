Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 5010: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5010 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Ultratech Cement
Consolidated volumes (including white cement) grew 2% YoY to 18.8mt in 1QFY20. Realizations grew 10% YoY. Net sales grew 13% YoY (-7% QoQ) to INR102b (v/s est. of INR90b). Cost/t remained flat YoY. Thus, EBITDA/t increased 57% QoQ to INR1,444/t. Consequently, EBITDA increased 60% YoY to INR27b (v/s est. of INR20b), with margin expanding 7.9pp YoY and 5.2pp QoQ to 26.6%. Due to adoption of IND-AS116, EBITDA for the quarter was higher by INR434m. PAT was up 91% YoY to INR12b.
Outlook
The company trades at 14.5x/12x EV on FY20/FY21 EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14x FY 21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a Target Price of INR 5,010. Buy.
