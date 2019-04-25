Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech, being the market leader, is expected to reap benefits of the multi-year industry upcycle. UltraTech reported strong standalone net earnings growth, which was aided by continued healthy volume growth and cost efficiencies. UltraTech shifts its focus to deleveraging while reaping benefits of increasing capacities and profitability of its acquired assets. The industry may witness transient issue of muted demand in H1FY2020 owing to ongoing general elections. Nevertheless, demand is expected to significantly pick up in H2FY2020.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on UltraTech by revising our PT to Rs. 5,000, assigning higher valuation multiple.

