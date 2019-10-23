App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


In Q2, Ultratech’s restated standalone net profit grew 72% y-o-y led by a 6% rise in realisation and muted rise in opex. Century’s assets post weak operational performance was marred by rains and maintenance shutdown. The Management expects soft demand environment in FY2020 factoring in slower pace of government infrastructure spending. Focus on improving Century’s operational performance and de-leveraging through overseas asset sale. Ultratech to expand capacity by 3.4MTPA in East which is expected to commission by FY2021 end.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Ultratech with unchanged PT of Rs. 5000 estimating strong net earnings growth over FY2019-FY2021 led by healthy revenue growth and improvement in OPM.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.