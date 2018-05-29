Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 5000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) has entered into a scheme of arrangement with Century Textile and Industries (Century) to acquire its 13.4 MT cement capacity at | 8,621 crore. This move will increase its capacity by 14% to 109.9 MT (from current 96.5 MT), marking it the largest cement player in the domestic market (third largest player globally) with market share of over 24%. The assets to be acquired include 13.4 MT cement capacity along with 177 MW captive thermal power plant for | 8,621 crore, which works out to US$96/t

Outlook

UltraTech will have a presence across regions (except NE) enabling it to reap the benefits of a demand recovery led by higher government spends on infra and revival in housing demand. Although the deal remains positive, the transaction is subject to various regulatory approvals. Hence, we have not factored in the transaction in our valuation. We continue to maintain our positive view with a target price of | 5,000/share (i.e. at 16x FY20E EV/EBITDA) and BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.