Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement reported volume growth of 32.6% YoY to 17.5 MT (above I-direct estimate of 17.1 MT) mainly led by an increase in utilisation of Jaypee assets to 70%, better sand availability and higher infra demand. Consequently, revenues increased 30.6% YoY to Rs 8,655.0 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 8,752.2 crore) However, 35.0% YoY increase in pet coke prices and 20% increase in diesel prices adversely impacted EBITDA/t (down 21.5% YoY to Rs 928/t) The company will commission its 4 MT grinding unit at Bara Uttar Pradesh by March 2019. Further, acquisition of Century’s cement business will take the total capacity to 111.1 MT.

Outlook

Higher infra spend along with a revival in the rural economy is expected to boost cement demand by 8% in FY18-20E. This, coupled with limited supply (3% CAGR in FY18-20E) is expected to drive utilisation and pricing. Further, the increase in load carrying capacity by truckers is expected to lower logistic cost (accounts for 30% of overall cost). This coupled with various cost efficiencies like higher WHR share (from 7% to 15%), cost optimisation of Jaypee plants (Rs 50/t) and use of alternative fuel is expected to keep UltraTech ahead of its peers in terms of profitability. Consequently, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 4,800/share (i.e. at 16x FY20E EV/EBITDA).

