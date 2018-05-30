App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4779: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4779 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Edelweiss' research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech Cement’s (UTCL) proposal to acquire 13.4mtpa cement assets from Century Textiles (CTIL), we believe, will delight investors given: 1) lucrative valuation of USD96/t (USD106/t adjusted to 2mtpa split grinding unit) broadly at par with current replacement cost; 2) the acquisition will fortify UTCL’s leadership position & catapult market share from 21% to 24%; 3) acquisition will be EPS neutral from day one with low hanging levers to enhance current profitability; and 4) no major stress on balance sheet. UTCL’s endeavour to bolster its market share via acquisitions amidst organic expansions, both at optimal cost, is heartening. While the deal is subject to regulatory clearances and CCI’s approval, management’s confidence of completing it over the next six-nine months is comforting. Rough cut analysis indicates no major changes in our FY20 EPS and TP.


Outlook


With a positive view on the cement sector citing rising clinker utilisations and numero uno UTCL being an obvious beneficiary, we maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR4,779.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

