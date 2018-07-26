App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4740: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4740 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Ultratech Cement


UltraTech’s (UTCEM) Q1FY19 standalone EBITDA rose a modest 4% YoY, as weak pricing amid elevated cost inflation moderated the positives of 33% YoY volume growth (core volume up ~7.5% YoY). Continued improvement in energy consumption metrics and lead distance reduction partly moderated the impact of rising energy costs YoY.  Amid a good demand outlook, we expect UTCEM to deliver an industry leading 14% volume CAGR during FY18-20E.


Outlook


We also expect UTCEM’s margins to benefit from better pricing (H2FY19 onwards), UTCEM’s rising economies of scale and prudent cost controls. We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs4,740.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

