Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4740: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Ultratech Cement

UltraTech’s (UTCEM) Q1FY19 standalone EBITDA rose a modest 4% YoY, as weak pricing amid elevated cost inflation moderated the positives of 33% YoY volume growth (core volume up ~7.5% YoY). Continued improvement in energy consumption metrics and lead distance reduction partly moderated the impact of rising energy costs YoY. Amid a good demand outlook, we expect UTCEM to deliver an industry leading 14% volume CAGR during FY18-20E.

Outlook

We also expect UTCEM’s margins to benefit from better pricing (H2FY19 onwards), UTCEM’s rising economies of scale and prudent cost controls. We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs4,740.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.