Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4720: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

We maintain BUY rating on UltraTech Cement with a TP of Rs 4,720 (15x FY22 consol EBITDA). In FY20, UltraTech’s profits surged, and it also reduced its working capital and debt on books. In FY21E, we expect falling energy costs to moderate the impact of an expected sharp 16% vol decline. However, we build in 21% vol recovery in FY22E (owing to its robust distribution) as demand normalises to drive earnings rebound in FY22E. In Q4FY20, amid sharp 16% vol fall (covid impact), falling energy costs and increased fixed cost controls boosted op margin to Rs 1,139/MT (+14% YoY).

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 4,720 (15x FY22 consol EBITDA). We continue to ascribe it premium valuations (10% higher vs its 10yr avg) for its capacity & cost leadership and balance sheet discipline.

