Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4720: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4720 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement


We maintain BUY rating on UltraTech Cement with a TP of Rs 4,720 (15x FY22 consol EBITDA). In FY20, UltraTech’s profits surged, and it also reduced its working capital and debt on books. In FY21E, we expect falling energy costs to moderate the impact of an expected sharp 16% vol decline. However, we build in 21% vol recovery in FY22E (owing to its robust distribution) as demand normalises to drive earnings rebound in FY22E. In Q4FY20, amid sharp 16% vol fall (covid impact), falling energy costs and increased fixed cost controls boosted op margin to Rs 1,139/MT (+14% YoY).



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 4,720 (15x FY22 consol EBITDA). We continue to ascribe it premium valuations (10% higher vs its 10yr avg) for its capacity & cost leadership and balance sheet discipline.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

