you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4450: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4450 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Ultratech Cement


During Q2FY19, UltraTech’s (UTCEM) total volume rose 19% YoY thus boosting standalone net sales by 21% YoY. However, EBITDA and PAT fell 4% and 9% YoY respectively, driven by elevated cost inflation amid muted price increase. Management expects inflationary pressure to sustain during H2FY19.


Outlook


However, expected cement price improvement during H2FY19 (amid sustained good demand and rising utilisation), should aid UTCEM’s margin recovery. We reiterate BUY on UTCEM with a revised TP of Rs4,450.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

