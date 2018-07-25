Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4430: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech reported revenue growth of 31% YoY for 1QFY19, primarily on volume growth aided by JP assets’ ramp-up (70% capacity utilisation). Blended realisations remained flat on a sequential and YoY basis. EBITDA/t declined by 20% primarily on cost escalations which was partially offset by better operating leverage. JP assets cash breakeven was achieved in 1Q and company is targeting PBT breakeven by 1QFY20. Management guidance for double digit growth going forward stems from demand improvement on infrastructure and affordable/rural housing segments. The company commissioned 1.75 grinding capacity during the quarter. UltraTech’s net debt as on 1QFY19 stands at INR 117.99bn (net debt-to- EBITDA at 1.74x). Swift execution of capacity expansion and a quick ramp-up in utilisation builds confidence in its execution capability.

Outlook

We continue to value UltraTech’s existing assets at 12x EVE and incorporate INR 650 on the expansion potential. Our TP is INR 4,430 and we maintain BUY.

