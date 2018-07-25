App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4430: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4430 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech reported revenue growth of 31% YoY for 1QFY19, primarily on volume growth aided by JP assets’ ramp-up (70% capacity utilisation). Blended realisations remained flat on a sequential and YoY basis. EBITDA/t declined by 20% primarily on cost escalations which was partially offset by better operating leverage. JP assets cash breakeven was achieved in 1Q and company is targeting PBT breakeven by 1QFY20. Management guidance for double digit growth going forward stems from demand improvement on infrastructure and affordable/rural housing segments. The company commissioned 1.75 grinding capacity during the quarter. UltraTech’s net debt as on 1QFY19 stands at INR 117.99bn (net debt-to- EBITDA at 1.74x). Swift execution of capacity expansion and a quick ramp-up in utilisation builds confidence in its execution capability.


Outlook


We continue to value UltraTech’s existing assets at 12x EVE and incorporate INR 650 on the expansion potential. Our TP is INR 4,430 and we maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:45 pm

