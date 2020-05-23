App
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4413: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4413 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement


Total volumes for Q4FY20 stood at 21.4 MT (est. of 21.7 MT), down by 15.7% y/y due to lockdown measures. Sharp jump in utilization level of Century assets to ~83% during the quarter came in as a positive surprise. EBITDA was Rs 24.43 bn (-3.9% y/y) – in line with our estimates of Rs 24.4 bn. EBITDA/te stood at Rs 1,139, improving by 14% y/y led by stable pricing scenario and reduction in clinker production cost (which declined by 13.7% y/y). EBITDA/te for Century assets (ex-one time cost) was Rs 575 (flat y/y) vis-à-vis our estimates of Rs 595. Notwithstanding the fact that current utilization level of 60-70% for UTCEM is encouraging, we believe that there is limited room for further improvement of utilization level in the medium term as labour migration and arrival of monsoon would drag demand growth.



Outlook


Going ahead, we estimate volume/EBITDA CAGR of 5%/2.7% over FY20-FY22 respectively. Currently UTCEM is trading at EV/EBITDA at ~11.4x and EV/te of $134 on FY22E. Taking an average of EV/EBITDA and DCF derived values, we have a target of Rs 4,413/share (implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 14x on FY22E). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 23, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement #Yes Securities

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

