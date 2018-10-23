Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement reported a mixed set of Q2FY19 numbers. The volume growth of 20% YoY to 15.8 MT (vs. I-direct estimate: 16.2 MT) was mainly led by an increase in utilisation of Jaypee assets and healthy institutional demand from East & North regions Average pet coke cost for the company was at $114/t. In August 2018, with China imposing 25% duty on US pet coke, pet coke prices have corrected from the peak of $122/t to below $105/t. With the advent of new axle load norms, freight costs reduced 7-8% for the company. However, that has been overshadowed by a rise in diesel prices on account of hardening of crude prices The company will commission 4 MT grinding unit at Bara, UP by March 2019. This coupled with acquisition of Century’s cement business will augment its capacity to 111.1 MT from 92.5 MT currently. The company is also looking at further investments in WHRS systems at these plants.

Outlook

Higher infra spend along with a revival in the rural economy is expected to boost cement demand by 8% in FY18-20E. This, coupled with limited supply (3% CAGR in FY18-20E) is expected to drive utilisation and pricing. Further, cost benefits emanating from hike in load carrying capacity, fall in petcoke prices, rise in WHR and renewable energy share along with cost optimisation of Jaypee plants (~Rs 35/t) is expected to keep UltraTech ahead of its peers in terms of profitability. Consequently, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs4,400/share (i.e. at 14.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA).

