Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4368: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ultratech Cement

Volumes grew 13% YoY to 17.9mt (our estimate: 17.19mt) in 3QFY19. Realizations declined 1% QoQ to INR4,923/t (our estimate: INR4,998) as higher prices in north were offset by weaker prices in south and east. Net sales grew 18% YoY (+12% QoQ) to INR88b (our estimate: INR85.9b).

Outlook

The company trades at 15.4x/12.8x EV on FY20/21E EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR4,368. Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.