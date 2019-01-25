App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4368: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4368 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ultratech Cement


Volumes grew 13% YoY to 17.9mt (our estimate: 17.19mt) in 3QFY19. Realizations declined 1% QoQ to INR4,923/t (our estimate: INR4,998) as higher prices in north were offset by weaker prices in south and east. Net sales grew 18% YoY (+12% QoQ) to INR88b (our estimate: INR85.9b).


Outlook


The company trades at 15.4x/12.8x EV on FY20/21E EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR4,368. Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

